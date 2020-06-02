A Number Of Intel/AMD x86 Updates Hit Linux 5.8
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 2 June 2020 at 08:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
A number of x86 (x86_64) pull requests have been sent in for the in-development Linux 5.8 kernel.

Here are the latest pull requests on the Intel/AMD x86 CPU front. The x86/cpu changes include:

- The existing x86 family/model macros have now been extended to also handle the CPU stepping. This is being done due to Intel increasingly using different CPU steppings between generations and in some cases the stepping being significant differences when it comes to hardware mitigations and handling of different errata. With X86_MATCH_VENDOR_FAM_MODEL_STEPPINGS_FEATURE it's now easier for matching against particular CPU steppings.

- The AMD IRPERF handling workaround was incorrectly marked when it should have been set as a legacy erratum. While it doesn't affect older hardware, on modern AMD systems this change to erratum #1054 handling means a few less MSR reads (RDMSRs) per thread on the system.

The x86/fpu changes include:

- XSAVES supervisor states support for handling new Intel CPU features including PT (Processor Tracing), PASID, and CET (Control-Flow Enforcement Technology).

Lastly on the x86/cache front:

- Support for wider Memory Bandwidth Monitoring (MBM) counters.

Meanwhile some notable Intel/AMD changes on the EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) front there are:

- Fixing the loading of the i10nm_edac driver (the EDAC code for 10nm Intel CPUs) on some steppings of Ice Lake and Tremont/Jacobsville.

Lastly when it comes to the x86 platform drivers primarily around Linux laptop drivers there are:

- Support for media keys on the ASUS Zenbook UX325JA/UX425JA laptops. These are newer ASUS Icelake-based laptops. The ASUS WMI driver meanwhile can handle the T100TA, T100CHI, T100HA, and T200TA models.

- Refactoring of the Intel SCU driver to support Elkhart Lake.

- A Slimboot signal handling driver has been added for this open-source firmware implementation out of Intel.

- Support for finally being able to control dual fan ThinkPad laptops where as previously that ThinkPad driver code has only worked with single fan laptop models.

- Updates to the Intel Speed Select tooling.

Linux 5.8 kernel benchmarks to begin after the merge window closure at the end of next week.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.8 Graphics Updates Sent In With AMDGPU TMZ Support, P2P Buffers
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
Linux 5.8 Adds initrdmem= Option For Cases Such As Replacing Intel ME Space With Initrd
Linux's Pstore Picking Up A Block Device Backend For Storing Oops & Panic Messages
Linux 5.7 Kernel Released With New Apple Driver, Official Intel Gen12 Graphics
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
The Generic USB Display Driver Taking Shape For Linux 5.9~5.10
8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Launched For $75 USD
Linux Work Culminating On A "READFILE" Syscall For Reading Small Files Efficiently
Two More Projects Join KWinFT Fork Of KDE KWin, Beta Milestone Reached