Linux 5.8 Bringing Some Performance Boosts For AMD Renoir Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 29 June 2020 at 09:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
Over the weekend I began running some benchmarks of the Linux 5.8 development kernel on the Lenovo Flex 5 laptop with Ryzen 5 4500U. One of the standouts so far for from this Linux 5.8 testing compared to the stable 5.6/5.7 kernel series is better Radeon graphics performance with the Renoir laptop.

Tests were done from this quite capable six-core ~$600 AMD laptop.

When running nearly 100 benchmarks on Linux 5.6 / 5.7 / 5.8 Git from the Ryzen 5 4500U laptop, the performance overall was quite close:

But when digging into all of the results, where Linux 5.8 was providing a visible advantage was in many of the graphics tests in offering better performance:






In other areas of performance, the Linux 5.8 kernel didn't equate to any meaningful changes either way for this Ryzen 5 4500U. Those interested in all of the data anyhow can find them on OpenBenchmarking.org. To the negative the only issue encountered on Linux 5.8 has been Google Chrome crashing with this new kernel, but presumably will be worked out in time for the release and an issue others have been encountering too and not specific to Renoir.

Additional Linux 5.8 tests including on more Radeon graphics configurations will be coming up soon to see if this is part of broad AMD Radeon graphics gains or specific to these latest Vega-based mobile graphics.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD SMM Callout Privilege Escalation Bug Disclosed For APUs
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
AMD MCE Improvements, Renoir Temperature + EDAC Support Sent In For Linux 5. 8
AMD Prepping PCID/INVPCID Support For KVM Guests On Zen 3 EPYC
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)
System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
An Early Benchmark Of The NVIDIA CUDA GPU Performance On WSL2
Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor
GNOME's Window Rendering Culling Was Broken Leading To Wasted Performance
Another Intel 4K + GNOME Optimization Yields 5% Faster Render Times, 10% Lower Power Use
Google Posts Patches So The Linux Kernel Can Be LTO-Optimized By Clang