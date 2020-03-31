With the newly-minted Linux 5.6 kernel is initial support for USB4 based on Intel's Thunderbolt code while for Linux 5.7 is a wide variety of other USB changes.
There aren't any big USB4 changes to note with the Linux 5.7 kernel that is now going through its merge window. But there are plenty of other interesting USB changes for the 5.7 version:
- The new driver to support USB fast charge functionality for Apple iOS hardware. Yes, a special "apple-mfi-fastcharge" driver is needed to allow the USB port to pull extra power for faster charging of Apple iPhone and iPad devices.
- An Intel PMC mux control driver has been added for changing USB-C modes.
- ACPI support for xHCI ports and USB interface devices.
- A sysfs node to now show the USB Type-C orientation.
- Qualcomm SDM845 PHY support.
- Amlogic A1 USB2 PHY driver.
- Tegra194 support within the Tegra xUSB driver along with OTG support for the xHCI Tegra driver.
- ASpeed AST2600 vHUB support.
The complete list of the Linux 5.7 USB changes can be found via this pull request from USB maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman.
