Greg Kroah-Hartman began sending in his pull requests this morning for the areas of the Linux kernel he oversees. With the staging area changes for Linux 5.7 there is some nice spring cleaning.

The staging/IO pull sent in for the Linux 5.7 merge window saw 20.1k lines of code added but 47.9k lines of code removed. Coming in nearly thirty-thousand lines of code lighter is largely thanks to - Dropping Wireless USB and Ultra Wideband support. UWB and WUSB support was cleared out of staging with this technology no longer being of much relevance/adoption and the code within the tree not being maintained. Also flushed out of staging was dropping the existing exFAT file-system driver now that via the VFS tree will be the new Samsung-developed exFAT Linux driver. Also being cleared out with this spring cleaning is the ancient HP 100BaseVG AnyLAN driver from the 90's.

Meanwhile new to the staging area is the revival of Cavium OCTEON drivers after those previously-dropped drivers are now seeing some new code improvements. Also seeing work in the staging area are the usual suspects like wilc1000, Comedi, rtl8188eu, rtl8192u, and other hardware drivers.

On the IIO side, notably not apart of the IIO subsystem code is the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub driver that has been sought after but looks now like it won't be landing until at least Linux 5.8.

The full list of staging and IIO changes for Linux 5.7 can be found via this PR.
