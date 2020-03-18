Linux 5.7 Getting Driver To Deal With More Buggy & Funky Looking Mice
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 March 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Linux 5.7 continues the trend of the community taking up new drivers being created to support different peripherals under Linux that amount to dealing with quirky/buggy behavior of the hardware.

Having new drivers mainly to deal with hardware quirks is particularly prevalent among HID devices and with time we've only been seeing more drivers come about, especially among gaming input devices as more gamers try out the likes of Steam on Linux.

The newest Linux HID driver in addressing quirks is the Glorious driver. This driver is for supporting at least PC Gaming Race's Glorious Model O and Model D mice and potentially other models. The Glorious PC Gaming Race mice have an issue in one of their HID report descriptors that causes some of the mouse buttons to not work at all.

The driver patch explains the buggy behavior in more detail. The nearly 100 lines of code driver is now in HID-next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.7 merge window.


The Glorious Model O is a ~$45 gaming mouse with RGB lighting.


The Model D is another head-shaker over what kind of mice that gamers are into these days. But if the appearance suits your tastes, at least looking ahead all the buttons should work under Linux.
