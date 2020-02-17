Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 February 2020 at 06:49 AM EST. 8 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
With the Linux 5.7 kernel cycle in two months there is some "spring cleaning" within the staging area that is leading to almost twenty-nine thousand lines of code being removed thanks to removing a deprecated feature.

Last year we reported on Linux deprecating Wireless USB and Ultra Wideband subsystems. That WUSB and UWB code was demoted after being orphaned without a code maintainer for years with Wireless USB really not being popular in an era of Bluetooth and WiFi advancements. With no one having expressed concern or stepping up to maintain the code since deprecating WUSB and UWB, the code is now set to be removed with Linux 5.7.


The Wireless USB 1.0 standard is already fifteen years old (or ten years on the 1.1 revision) and its 480 Mbit/s rating for three meter transfers or 110 Mbit/s for up to ten meter transfers isn't anything really exciting in 2020: modern WiFi standards are certainly much faster and support longer distances while there are various MA-USB/USB-over-IP solutions in development and Bluetooth has seen much more success than WUSB while not normally tapping out at ten meters. With Certified Wireless USB devices not being common, the Linux support for WUSB and the underlying Ultra Wideband (UWB) support has left to bit rot.

Greg Kroah-Hartman has removed WUSB and UWB code from the staging area in his staging-next branch. This means that unless there are any last minute regrets, this 28.7k lines of code will be removed from the Linux 5.7 kernel.
8 Comments
Related News
D-Bus Broker 22 Released With Option To Use Newer Kernel Features
Linux 5.6-rc2 Released - Led By Documentation + Tooling Updates
Linux 5.7 Getting A "Tiny Power Button" Driver
Benchmarking Linux 5.5 vs. Linux 5.6-rc1 On A Few Systems So Far
Linux Kernel Seeing Work To Implement MEMFD "Secret Memory Areas"
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel
GNOME 3.36 Beta Released With Many Changes