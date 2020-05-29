Assuming no last minute concerns, the Linux 5.7 kernel is set to debut as stable this weekend. Given all the weeks since the merge window and our many articles covering all the feature activity at that point (and not to be confused with our activity of new work being queued for the upcoming Linux 5.8 cycle), here is a look back at some of the top features of the Linux 5.7 kernel.
Among the most interesting new features and improvements for Linux 5.7 include:
- Intel Tiger Lake "Gen12" graphics are now enabled by default in being deemed stable enough for out-of-the-box support where as on prior kernels the support at the time was hidden behind a kernel module parameter.
- AMD Ryzen 4000 "Renoir" mobile graphics support is in good shape and running great.
- The new exFAT file-system driver from Samsung that replaces the earlier exFAT staging driver. Linux 5.7 brings great exFAT support!
- Zstd compression support for the F2FS file-system.
- A driver for supporting Apple USB Fast Charge capabilities.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mainline support as well as supporting various Arm devices in general like the Pine Tab and Pinebook Pro.
- Intel P-State beginning to use Schedutil governor by default when operating in passive mode and other changes are set for Linux 5.8 and forthcoming kernels.
- /dev/random performance improvements as well as other performance work like to SELinux and other components.
- Split lock detection is added for noting or killing the offending process when this performance-hitting issue occurs.
See a more thorough listing of the Linux 5.7 kernel changes via our Linux 5.7 feature overview. More Linux 5.7 benchmarks coming up shortly on Phoronix.
