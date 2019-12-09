Linus Rejects "Size Of Member" Change From Linux 5.5 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 December 2019 at 04:18 AM EST. 20 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
This weekend was the last-minute pull request by Google's Kees Cook to introduce the new sizeof_member() macro that had been previously rejected from Linux 5.4. Well, it was again rejected by Linus Torvalds prior to tagging the Linux 5.5-rc1 kernel.

The sizeof_member() macro has been aimed to unify 2~3 other macros within the kernel tree currently and using the size-of-field moniker, but Cook argued that for measuring the size of a member of a C struct, the new macro is more appropriate and converted usage of the old macros to this new single macro.

Torvalds erred on the side of caution and avoiding juvenile jokes, decided to not honor that pull request for Linux 5.5. He wrote:
So this one I'm _still_ not convinced about. It makes yet another name for something we've had before, which just annoys me. And maybe it's the 13-year old in me, but "sizeof_member()" just makes me go "that's puerile".

I _can_ see why we'd want to standardize on one of the tree versions we have, but I can't really see the problem with the existing #define that we have, and that is used (admittedly not all that much): sizeof_field().

Linus

Hopefully for Linux 5.6 we'll see the unification done for sizeof_field(). At least Linux 5.5 has a ton of practical changes.
20 Comments
Related News
WireGuard Lands In Net-Next While It Waits For Inclusion In Linux 5.6
Facebook's New Linux Slab Memory Controller Saving 30~40%+ Of Memory, Less Fragmentation
WireGuard Sends Out Latest Patch Revision In Preparing For Linux 5.6
Linux 5.5-rc1 Kernel Released With 12,500+ Commits
Unified sizeof_member() Re-Proposed For Linux 5.5
SUSE Revives Patches For Exposing /proc/cpuinfo Data Over Sysfs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Purism Announces Librem 5 "USA" Model For $1999 USD
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Linux 5.5 Lands Broadcom BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Bits
Linux 5.5 Block Changes Include NVMe Temperature Monitoring, Optimizations