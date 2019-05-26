Linux 5.2-rc2 Kernel Released As The "Golden Lions"
Linus Torvalds has just released Linux 5.2-rc2 as the first kernel test release following the closure of the merge window last week and subsequent RC1.

Of the post-merge-window activity this week Linus commented, "Hey, what's to say? Fairly normal rc2, no real highlights - I think most of the diff is the SPDX updates. Who am I kidding? The highlight of the week was clearly Finland winning the ice hockey world championships. So once you sober up from the celebration, go test"

That was the entirety of Torvalds' release message. Overall there was a big SPDX license text update this week along with various bug fixes rolling in, including the fix for that Linux 5.1 data corruption bug that entered Linux 5.1 and already back-ported to the newly-pressed 5.1.5.

While spinning Linux 5.2-rc2, Linus Torvalds also changed the kernel codename from the long-used "Shy Crocodile" to now the "Golden Lions" codename.

If you missed out on our extensive Linux 5.2 merge window coverage, see our Linux 5.2 feature overview. Linux 5.2 benchmarks are coming up soon on Phoronix.
