KVM Changes Make It Into Linux 5.2 With Improvements For x86, POWER, ARM
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 18 May 2019 at 06:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes were sent out on Friday of the new feature updates for the Linux 5.2 kernel that is nearing the end of its merge window.

New KVM material for Linux 5.2 includes support for SVE and pointer authentication for guests on the ARM front along with PMU improvements. Over in the POWER space is now the ability to directly access the POWER9 XIVE interrupt controller and various memory and performance optimizations. Meanwhile on the x86 front is support for accessing memory not backed by a struct page along with other fixes and refactoring.

Common KVM code has also seen other cleaning and fixes. More details on the KVM changes for the Linux 5.2 via this kernel mailing list post.
