Hardware Timestamping Engine Subsystem Merged For Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 June 2022 at 01:34 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
While just a day prior Linus Torvalds was questioning the proposed "HTE" subsystem, today on this final day of the Linux 5.19 merge window he decided to land this new subsystem.

The Hardware Timestamping Engine "HTE" is for being able to efficiently associate hardware timestamps with certain events like from GPIOs and IRQs. Linux kernel drivers can register as hardware timestamp providers while other areas of the kernel can request the events they are interested in to be timestamped by said providers. With Linux 5.19 the initial launch "customer" of the HWE subsystem is a NVIDIA Tegra Xavier driver and integration with GPIOs. Expanding the coverage of the HWE support is expected over the coming kernel cycles.

As written about in yesterday's article, Linus Torvalds was concerned over just having this one provider implementation (NVIDIA Tegra), the pull request coming late in the merge window, and not being fond of the subsystem name.

His concerns though seemed to have largely passed -- with Intel at least possibly adding to the HWE subsystem in the future -- and today he merged the initial 3k lines of new kernel code.


Linus commented on the mailing list he remains unhappy with the "HTE" name. NVIDIA's Thierry Reding raised the idea of still possibly renaming the HTE subsystem with the Linux 5.20 kernel cycle later this summer.
Add A Comment
Related News
System76 & HP Formally Launch The HP Dev One AMD Ryzen Laptop With Pop!_OS Linux
PCI Changes Land In Linux 5.19 - Including Power Management Quirk For Intel DG2 Graphics
AMD-Powered Frontier Supercomputer Tops Top500 At 1.1 Exaflops, Tops Green500 Too
Improvements For Wacom Driver, AMD SFH, ThinkPoint Keyboard II Land In Linux 5.19
Linux 5.19 Heavy On Intel Power Management & Thermal Improvements
Linux Continues Playing Catch Up To Windows For Desktop Hardware Monitoring Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions New "HTE" Subsystem Looking To Land In Linux 5.19
Arch Linux Hits Top Linux Spot Over Ubuntu In May's Steam Survey
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
System76 & HP Formally Launch The HP Dev One AMD Ryzen Laptop With Pop!_OS Linux
Firefox 101 Released With Few Notable Changes