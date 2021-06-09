Microsoft's Hyper-V DRM Display Driver Will Land For Linux 5.14
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 9 June 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Last summer Microsoft engineers posted a DRM kernel display driver for their Hyper-V synthetic video device. One year later after going through a few rounds of code review, this Hyper-V DRM driver will be going mainline with the upcoming Linux 5.14 kernel cycle.

This open-source Direct Rendering Manager driver is for supporting Microsoft's Hyper-V synthetic video device for display output within their virtualized environment. This is based on the company's existing frame-buffer (hyperv_fb) driver but now a DRM driver that can work with Wayland compositors and more.

This driver is just over one thousand lines of code and enough to get kernel mode-setting (KMS) working gracefully in Hyper-V virtual machines.

This Hyper-V DRM graphics output driver was sent in today as part of drm-misc-next that is now on its way to DRM-Next for landing in Linux 5.14 when that merge window opens in a few weeks. This latest drm-misc-next pull also has some TTM memory management code refactoring, documentation updates, and various fixes/changes to the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers.
