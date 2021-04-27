Intel Bus Lock Detection Merged For Linux 5.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 April 2021 at 01:35 PM EDT. 5 Comments
INTEL --
Intel's code for Linux kernel bus lock detection that works in conjunction with newer Intel CPUs has landed in the Linux kernel.

Last year Intel contributed split lock detection for Linux 5.7+ for finding out when an atomic instruction ends up spanning multiple cache lines. Those split locks can incur significant performance penalties and now that kernel code has been extended to cover bus lock detection too with Linux 5.13+ on recent Intel processors.

The bus lock detection is important for performance penalties and also possible denial of service reasons. This requires the ability for the processor to notify the kernel after an instruction acquires a bus lock and is executed. When such an event occurs, the kernel implementation allows for throttling the user-space software or stopping the application, similar to the split lock detection handling.

The bus lock detection is handled through the same split_lock_detect= kernel parameter as the split lock detection where off / warn / fatal can be specified.

More details within x86/splitlock that has already been merged into the mainline kernel tree for the Linux 5.13 merge window.
5 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.13 To Add Perf Support For Intel Alder Lake
Intel Compute Runtime 21.15.19533 Released With Initial Level Zero 1.1 Support
Mesa 21.2 Begins Seeing Intel Xe-HP Graphics Driver Changes
Patches Resubmitted For Linux With Selectable Intel Graphics Platform Support
Intel DG1 Graphics Card Nears Working State On Linux
Intel Rocket Lake Target Added To GCC 11
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University Banned From Contributing To Linux Kernel For Intentionally Inserting Bugs
IBM To Kernel Maintainer: "You Are An IBM Employee 100% Of The Time"
IBM Clarifies Stance On Developers Working On Open-Source Projects In Off-Hours
University of Minnesota Linux "Hypocrite Commit" Researchers Publish Open Letter
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Firefox 89 Beta Released With UI Changes
Microsoft Posts WSLg Preview - GUI App Support With Windows Subsystem For Linux
AMD Proposing Redesign For How Linux GPU Drivers Work - Explicit Fences Everywhere