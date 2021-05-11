Looking At An Early Performance Regression In Linux 5.13 - Scheduler Related
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 May 2021 at 08:49 AM EDT. 9 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Since the Linux 5.13 merge window began settling down and especially now with 5.13-rc1 out the door, I've been ramping up performance testing of the Linux 5.13 kernel. So far I've been seeing one area where the kernel is regression and stems from the scheduler changes this cycle.

I'm still early on in the benchmarking process in testing a range of systems with Linux 5.13 compared to 5.12 stable, but from testing on an Intel Core i9 11900K "Rocket Lake" system in particular was a bit intrigued by one of the performance drops on 5.13 that led me to looking closer at it yesterday...


On the Rocket Lake system as well as a Core i5 9400F system (among the few systems tested so far with preliminary benchmarks), the context switching performance as measured by the well known Stress-NG took a nose dive...

But when running ctx-clock for measuring the context switching time, the performance with 5.13 was unchanged. So with the i9-11900K box with Git and the Phoronix Test Suite were used to bisect this dramatic difference in performance on Linux 5.13...

The difference is very noticeable and thus easy to bisect... Linux 5.13-rc1 with Stress-NG context switching is at roughly 70% the performance of 5.12 stable.

Well, up until bisecting at the very end there was some fluctuation in the outcome but those remaining tests all well off their Linux 5.12 performance.
# possible first bad commit: [c722f35b513f807629603bbf24640b1a48be21b5] sched/fair: Bring back select_idle_smt(), but differently
# possible first bad commit: [6db12ee0456d0e369c7b59788d46e15a56ad0294] psi: allow unprivileged users with CAP_SYS_RESOURCE to write psi files
# possible first bad commit: [0a2b65c03e9b47493e1442bf9c84badc60d9bffb] sched/topology: Remove redundant cpumask_and() in init_overlap_sched_group()

The commits in question leading to the drop in Stress-NG context switching performance all point back to scheduler changes introduced for Linux 5.13. That though is where I am at for the moment. Given my limited time and resources, for now firing up more (Phoronix Test Suite automated) benchmarks and on more systems to see what other real-world workloads may be seeing Linux 5.13 performance changes that could also be attributed to those commits or if the scheduler alterations are fairly isolated in their negative impact. Those that appreciate my relentless Linux benchmarking and daily content on Phoronix can show their support by joining Phoronix Premium to help facilitate further testing and bisecting.
9 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.13-rc1 Released Following "A Fairly Big Merge Window"
Linux 5.10 LTS Will Be Maintained Through End Of Year 2026
Linux 5.13 Brings Simplified Retpolines Handling
AMDGPU Driver Gets Initial Fixes For Linux 5.13 - Polaris 12 32-bit, Suspend/Resume Fix
Turbostat For Linux 5.13 Brings AMD Zen Fix, New Intel CPU Support
A Fresh Take On Speculative Page Faulting Aims For The Mainline Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
A Number Of Exciting RISC-V Improvements For Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 Yanks A NVIDIA NVLink Driver For Lack Of Open-Source User
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Red Hat Is Hiring More LLVM Compiler Engineers