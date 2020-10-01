Ghostbusters - Linux 5.10 To Bring Rewritten Spectre Mitigations For 64-bit ARM
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 1 October 2020 at 03:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
Linux 5.10 is set to bring a major rework to the Spectre mitigation handling for the 64-bit ARM architecture.

Arm Linux developers have been working on "Ghostbusters" as a major rework to the ARM64 mitigation code around Spectre Variant Two and Spectre Variant Four.

The ARM64 Spectre V2 mitigation code was rewritten as it was "pretty unwieldy and hard to maintain. This is largely due to it being written hastily, without much clue as to how things would pan out, and also because it ends up mixing policy and state in such a way that it is very difficult to figure out what's going on. Rewrite the Spectre-v2 mitigation so that it clearly separates state from policy and follows a more structured approach to handling the mitigation."

Similarly, the Spectre V4 / SSBD kernel code for ARM64 was also rewritten along similar lines to Spectre V2 to clear up the logic and offer better code maintainability.

The "Ghostbusters" code drops various ARM64 kernel configuration (Kconfig) options as they were "too configurable for their own good" while the command line options for disabling mitigations on Linux remain supported. Plus there is a lot of code clean-ups. One new feature of the rewrite is that PR_SPEC_DISABLE_NOEXEC for prctl() is now supported on ARM. This option allows software to temporarily enable the Speculative Store Bypass mitigation only until the next execve() call.

This Ghostbusters rewrite of the Spectre mitigation code is now in the "for-next/core" Git branch of ARM 64-bit development ahead of the Linux 5.10 merge window. There shouldn't be any performance changes from this rewritten Spectre mitigation code, but we'll run some fresh Linux 5.10 ARM64 benchmarks when the cycle gets underway. Let's hope though this restructuring of the Spectre code nearly three years later is being done just for genuine cleaning up the codebase and not other motives like preparing for new mitigations.
Add A Comment
Related News
Arm Begins Bringing Up Neoverse N2, Neoverse V1 Support In The GNU Toolchain
Panfrost With Linux 5.10 To Support Mali GPU On Amlogic G12B SoCs
NVIDIA Reportedly Near Deal To Buy Arm For $40+ Billion Dollars
Linux 5.10 To Bring Rework To Raspberry Pi 4 USB Firmware Initialization
Linux 5.9 Adds Intel "Keem Bay" Support, 8 Snapdragon Smartphones, AMD EthanolX BMC, Old Tegra Tablets
Arm Backporting SLS Vulnerability Mitigation To Existing GCC Releases
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
Firefox Nightly Flips On New JIT "Warp" Code For Greater JavaScript Performance
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed
NetBSD Changes Its Default X11 Window Manager After Two Decades
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs