Many Networking Improvements Land In Linux 5.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 16 October 2020 at 06:06 AM EDT.
The big networking pull request has landed in Linux 5.10 Git.

As with most kernel cycles, Linux 5.10 has a plethora of networking improvements from expanded driver coverage to new core networking features and continuing to advance the likes of (e)BPF. With Linux 5.10 some of the work includes:

- Support for shipping BPF programs with the kernel and loading them early on boot via the user-mode driver mechanism. There is also now support for sleepable BPF programs and other BPF enhancements.

- The kernel will now allow more than 255 IPv4 multi-cast interfaces.

- Continued improvements to the Multi-Path TCP (MPTCP) code.

- XDP support for the Intel IGB driver.

- The Ath11k WiFi driver now supports the QCA6390 and IPQ6018 chipsets.

- Mellanox NICs can see as much as a 20% performance improvement for packets that don't require much offloads. THis optimization is allowing multiple packets to share a descriptor entry.

- A new BPF helper that can help improve TCP back-pressure and help limit stack traversal. In a test by a developer there was a TCP stream improvement from around 10 Gbps to 15 Gbps in his configuration with virtual Ethernet drivers between containers and hosts.

- Mediatek MT76 WiFi improvements.

- Broadcom 200G Ethernet support.

More details on the Linux 5.10 networking changes via this Git merge.
