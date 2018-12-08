Linux 4.19.8 Released With BLK-MQ Fix To The Recent Data Corruption Bug
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 December 2018 at 07:25 AM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Hopefully you can set aside some time this weekend to upgrade to Linux 4.19.8 as there's the BLK-MQ fix in place for the recent "EXT4 corruption issue" that was plaguing many users of Linux 4.19.

Greg Kroah-Hartman just released a number of stable kernel point releases. Linux 4.19.8 has just some minor additions like supporting the ELAN0621 touchpad, quirking all PDP Xbox One gamepads for better support, and some minor fixes... Linux 4.19.8 wouldn't be worthy of a shout-out had it not been for Jens Axboe's BLK-MQ patches part of this release.

Earlier this week the Linux 4.19+ data corruption issue was resolved and turned out not to be an EXT4 problem but rather an issue with the multi-queue block I/O queuing mechanism that could cause some data corruption when running without an I/O scheduler. Once that was figured out, the Linux 4.20 kernel quickly picked up the fixes and now it's been back-ported to the 4.19.8 release. So particularly if using BLK-MQ with "none" as your I/O scheduler selection, make sure you upgrade to this latest release for data safety.

Greg also released Linux 4.14.87 and 4.9.144 as the latest for these LTS kernels albeit with no high profile changes.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux Networking Performance To Improve Thanks To Retpoline Overhead Reduction
Another Linux 4.20 Performance Regression Has Now Been Addressed (THP)
Linux 4.20 Picks Up 6 x 4K Display Support For Vega 20, Initial RX 590 Support Fixes
Linux 4.19.7 Released With Important PCI Express Fix, New & Improved STIBP
It's Time To Say Farewell To MPX In The Linux Kernel
Linux 4.19.7 Getting Revised STIBP Code, Important PCIe Fix For Radeon GPUs
Popular News This Week
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November
AMDGPU FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync Is Set To Land For Linux 4.21