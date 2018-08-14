New Sound Hardware Support & Other Improvements Playing In Linux 4.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 August 2018 at 10:30 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
SUSE's Takashi Iwai sent in the pull request this morning of the sound subsystem updates for the Linux 4.19 kernel and it includes a lot of new hardware support and other improvements for Linux's audio capabilities.

Highlights of the Linux 4.19 sound pull include:

- Support for the Realtek RT5682, including Intel chips with this sound support. This Linux driver code was sent out earlier this summer by Realtek. It doesn't appear many systems are yet relying upon the RT5682 codec but good that it's in place now.

- Prep work for the Radeon/AMDGPU DRM audio component support although that functionality itself isn't part of this pull request.

- Other new sound support includes the AM Logic Meson, Everest ES7154, Qualcomm QDSP6, Qualcomm WCD9335, and Texas Instruments TAS5707.

- There's finally proper Linux support for the Creative Sound Blaster Recon3D within the CA0132 HDA driver.

- VGA_Switcheroo handling for AMD Vega M.

- Fixups for some quirky laptops like the HP Spectre hardware.

- Initial support for USB Audio Class 3 (UAC3) power domain support and other UAC3 updates.

- Other quirks being added for a number of x86 systems.

- Various other fixes and improvements.

The complete list of patches can be found via this pull request.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
A Lot Of Spectre Changes Land In The Linux 4.19 Git Tree, Possible Performance Impact
Big CIFS/SMB3 Improvements Head To Linux 4.19
Linux 4.19 Will Fend Off Stack Attacks With STACKLEAK Plugin
XArray Proposed For Merging In The Linux 4.19 Kernel
IBM S/390 Linux 4.19 Kernel Code Sees More Spectre Updates, Boot Code Rework
Linux 4.18 Kernel Officially Released
Popular News This Week
The Best Features Of The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.19 Certainly Is Going To Be A Big Kernel
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Linux Kernel Expectations For AMD Threadripper 2
Julia 1.0 Programming Language Released
Microsoft Still Working To Squeeze More I/O Performance Out Of WSL / Bash For Windows