SUSE's Takashi Iwai sent in the pull request this morning of the sound subsystem updates for the Linux 4.19 kernel and it includes a lot of new hardware support and other improvements for Linux's audio capabilities.
Highlights of the Linux 4.19 sound pull include:
- Support for the Realtek RT5682, including Intel chips with this sound support. This Linux driver code was sent out earlier this summer by Realtek. It doesn't appear many systems are yet relying upon the RT5682 codec but good that it's in place now.
- Prep work for the Radeon/AMDGPU DRM audio component support although that functionality itself isn't part of this pull request.
- Other new sound support includes the AM Logic Meson, Everest ES7154, Qualcomm QDSP6, Qualcomm WCD9335, and Texas Instruments TAS5707.
- There's finally proper Linux support for the Creative Sound Blaster Recon3D within the CA0132 HDA driver.
- VGA_Switcheroo handling for AMD Vega M.
- Fixups for some quirky laptops like the HP Spectre hardware.
- Initial support for USB Audio Class 3 (UAC3) power domain support and other UAC3 updates.
- Other quirks being added for a number of x86 systems.
- Various other fixes and improvements.
The complete list of patches can be found via this pull request.
