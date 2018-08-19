A Hearty Batch Of KVM Updates Land In Linux 4.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 19 August 2018 at 07:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
There is a lot of new feature work for the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) within the Linux 4.19 kernel.

For Intel/AMD x86 virtualization users relying upon KVM there is now support for PCID emulation (Process Context Identifiers), CR3 caching, nested VMX live migration, nested VMCS shadowing, an optimized IPI hypercall, and other optimization work as well as fixes.

The KVM POWER code has seen clean-ups and fixes this cycle. Meanwhile there are some ARM KVM changes coming but they aren't ready for a few more days.

The complete list of KVM changes so far for the Linux 4.19 kernel can be found via this mailing list post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
QEMU 3.0 Brings Spectre V4 Mitigation, OpenGL ES Support In SDL Front-End
Virt-Viewer 7.0 Released
QEMU 3.0 Is Being Prepared For Release In August
Xen Hypervisor 4.11 Released With Many Core Improvements
Intel Broxton To Support GVT-g With Linux 4.19
KVM Changes For Linux 4.18 Bring Many Microsoft Hyper-V Additions, x86 Bug Fixes
Popular News This Week
L1 Terminal Fault - The Latest Speculative Execution Side Channel Attack
Linux 4.18 Kernel Officially Released
Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card
ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts
Rust's Low-Level Graphics Abstraction Layer Is Showing A Lot Of Potential