There is a lot of new feature work for the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) within the Linux 4.19 kernel.
For Intel/AMD x86 virtualization users relying upon KVM there is now support for PCID emulation (Process Context Identifiers), CR3 caching, nested VMX live migration, nested VMCS shadowing, an optimized IPI hypercall, and other optimization work as well as fixes.
The KVM POWER code has seen clean-ups and fixes this cycle. Meanwhile there are some ARM KVM changes coming but they aren't ready for a few more days.
The complete list of KVM changes so far for the Linux 4.19 kernel can be found via this mailing list post.
