Linus Torvalds has merged a rather significant set of patches for improving the CIFS/SMB3 support in the mainline kernel.
The SMB3/CIFS advanced network file-system support provides the VFS module supporting the SMB3 family of NAS protocols for dealing with Samba/Azure/etc. With Linux 4.19 a lot of new feature code has been merged.
This latest batch of CIFS/SMB3 updates include improved tracing and stats, snapshots to support previous version mounts over SMB3, performance enhancements, and greater security. The performance changes noted are enabling compounding for statfs to make it reportedly about 40% faster.
There is also support for ACLs on SMB 3.11 and other work. See this Git pull for all of the patch details.
Meanwhile, the GFS2 Linux cluster file-system is seeing Iomap support for buffered writes and for direct I/O with Linux 4.19. Those GFS2 details on the kernel mailing list.
