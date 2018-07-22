The sixth weekly test release of the Linux 4.18 kernel is now available for evaluation.
Linux 4.18-rc6 is prior than the two previous weekly release candidates since those versions hadn't incorporated any big batch of networking fixes, which hit this week. So about half of the changes are networking changes in Linux 4.18-rc6 while the other half is a mix of driver and architecture updates along with other noise.
The brief Linux 4.18-rc6 release announcement and change-log can be found on the kernel mailing list.
If things go well over the week ahead, Linux 4.18-rc7 could turn out to be the last release candidate followed by Linux 4.18.0 one week after that (5 August) but otherwise if an RC8 is warranted the stable kernel could get pushed out to 12 August. If you aren't yet up to speed on what the Linux 4.18 kernel means to you, see our Linux 4.18 feature overview.
Add A Comment