Linux 4.18-rc6 Kernel Released With Many Networking Fixes, Other Regressions Resolved
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 July 2018 at 05:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The sixth weekly test release of the Linux 4.18 kernel is now available for evaluation.

Linux 4.18-rc6 is prior than the two previous weekly release candidates since those versions hadn't incorporated any big batch of networking fixes, which hit this week. So about half of the changes are networking changes in Linux 4.18-rc6 while the other half is a mix of driver and architecture updates along with other noise.

The brief Linux 4.18-rc6 release announcement and change-log can be found on the kernel mailing list.

If things go well over the week ahead, Linux 4.18-rc7 could turn out to be the last release candidate followed by Linux 4.18.0 one week after that (5 August) but otherwise if an RC8 is warranted the stable kernel could get pushed out to 12 August. If you aren't yet up to speed on what the Linux 4.18 kernel means to you, see our Linux 4.18 feature overview.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Meltdown Protection For x86 32-bit Aligned For The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Samsung Galaxy S Support With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Linux 4.19 To Feature Support For HDMI CEC With DP/USB-C To HDMI Adapters
PTI Support To Address Meltdown Nearing The Finish Line For x86 32-bit Linux
Linux To Better Protect Entropy Sent In From User-Space
IT87 Linux Driver For Supporting Many Motherboard Sensors Is Facing Death
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Continues Driving Wonderful Innovations In Fedora Workstation
RAV1E: The "Fastest & Safest" AV1 Encoder
TxFS Linux File-System Supports ACID Transactions, Simple API
Flatpak 1.0 Is En Route For Linux App Sandboxing & Easy Program Distribution
Epic Games Rolls Out Unreal Engine 4.20
Samsung Galaxy S Support With The Linux 4.19 Kernel