Intel open-source developers are preparing the last of their feature work for the i915 DRM driver with the upcoming Linux 4.17 kernel cycle.
Work already staged in DRM-Next for this Intel Direct Rendering Manager driver in Linux 4.17 includes Cannonlake support being in good shape that it's no longer hidden behind an alpha support flag, initial Intel Icelake graphics support for these "Gen 11" graphics processors, and a lot of other internal code changes/improvements. A final batch of changes is now up for testing that will target DRM-Next for Linux 4.17.
This latest set of changes, drm-intel-next-2018-03-08, includes a new query user-space API interface for GPU topology information, a larger PSR2 size for Cannonlake, a GuC error capture fix, disabling frame-buffer compression on unsupported Gen9/Gen10 configurations, prep code to prepare for more engines on Icelake, and Icelake interrupt handling support.
Details on this new code up for testing can be found via intel-gfx. The developers plan to submit this final 4.17 feature pull to DRM-Next in the next week.
