Intel Developers Prepare More Cannonlake/Icelake Graphics Code For Linux 4.17
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 March 2018 at 06:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel open-source developers are preparing the last of their feature work for the i915 DRM driver with the upcoming Linux 4.17 kernel cycle.

Work already staged in DRM-Next for this Intel Direct Rendering Manager driver in Linux 4.17 includes Cannonlake support being in good shape that it's no longer hidden behind an alpha support flag, initial Intel Icelake graphics support for these "Gen 11" graphics processors, and a lot of other internal code changes/improvements. A final batch of changes is now up for testing that will target DRM-Next for Linux 4.17.

This latest set of changes, drm-intel-next-2018-03-08, includes a new query user-space API interface for GPU topology information, a larger PSR2 size for Cannonlake, a GuC error capture fix, disabling frame-buffer compression on unsupported Gen9/Gen10 configurations, prep code to prepare for more engines on Icelake, and Icelake interrupt handling support.

Details on this new code up for testing can be found via intel-gfx. The developers plan to submit this final 4.17 feature pull to DRM-Next in the next week.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
HDCP 2.2 Content Protection Being Worked On For The i915 DRM Driver
Intel Publishes 56 Patches For Conformant Vulkan 1.1 Support With ANV Driver
Aspect Ratio Support Within The Linux Kernel's DRM Code Revised
Intel MKTME Support Being Prepped For The Linux Kernel: Total Memory Encryption
Intel Proposes Blackhole Render Extension For OpenGL / OpenGL ES
Intel Titan Ridge Thunderbolt 3 Controller Support Getting Squared Away For Linux
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
The Linux Kernel Prepares To Be Further Locked Down When Under UEFI Secure Boot
Lumina Desktop 2.0 Is A Big Overhaul, Fully Leveraging QML
AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org Driver Released