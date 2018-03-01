Improved VGA_Switcheroo Going Into Linux 4.17
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 March 2018 at 11:46 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Google's Sean Paul has sent in the final drm-misc-next pull request to DRM-Next of new feature material for the upcoming Linux 4.17 kernel cycle.

Most notable with this final drm-misc-next update is the recent VGA_Switcheroo improvements by Lukas Wunner. This is the device link support for VGA_Switcheroo for making use of modern kernel interfaces.

The benefit of using device links in VGA_Switcheroo is it should clean-up some suspend/resume and shutdown handling for those using this multi-GPU switcher functionality and some minor power-savings now that the audio controller can be run-time suspended to D3hot. Some obsolete kernel code can also now be cleaned up in the process.

Other work in this drm-misc-next pull include an alpha blending fix for the Raspberry Pi / Broadcom VC4 driver, Allwinner A80 support in the Sun4i driver, the Sun4i DRM driver also now has YUV plane support, and various new panels are supported by the DRM code.

