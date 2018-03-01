Google's Sean Paul has sent in the final drm-misc-next pull request to DRM-Next of new feature material for the upcoming Linux 4.17 kernel cycle.
Most notable with this final drm-misc-next update is the recent VGA_Switcheroo improvements by Lukas Wunner. This is the device link support for VGA_Switcheroo for making use of modern kernel interfaces.
The benefit of using device links in VGA_Switcheroo is it should clean-up some suspend/resume and shutdown handling for those using this multi-GPU switcher functionality and some minor power-savings now that the audio controller can be run-time suspended to D3hot. Some obsolete kernel code can also now be cleaned up in the process.
Other work in this drm-misc-next pull include an alpha blending fix for the Raspberry Pi / Broadcom VC4 driver, Allwinner A80 support in the Sun4i driver, the Sun4i DRM driver also now has YUV plane support, and various new panels are supported by the DRM code.
More details can be found via this pull request.
1 Comment