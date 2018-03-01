Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver Continues Prepping For Adreno 600 Series Support

Rob Clark has submitted the MSM DRM driver changes to DRM-Next for the Linux 4.17 kernel for benefiting Qualcomm SoC owners.
Changes this cycle for the open-source MSM DRM driver include DSI updates, fixing some race conditions, DebugFS enhancements, MDP5 fixes, and refactoring/prep work for the Adreno 600 series support.
Qualcomm/QuIC and Rob Clark and others have already been working on Adreno 600 series support for benefiting the newest Qualcomm SoCs. But this code is yet to be mainlined as Rob is still working on the Freedreno Gallium3D / user-space bits for this latest GPU architecture. Perhaps we'll see it squared away soon so that for Linux 4.18 we could find the A6xx hardware support, but for now it's just prep work.
The complete list of MSM DRM changes for Linux 4.17 can be found via this pull request.
