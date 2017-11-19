The Big Changes So Far For The Linux 4.15 Kernel - Half Million New Lines Of Code So Far
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 19 November 2017 at 09:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
We are now through week one of two for the merge window of the Linux 4.15 kernel.

If you are behind on your Phoronix reading with the many feature recaps provided this week of the different pull requests, here's a quick recap of the changes so far to be found with Linux 4.15:

- First and foremost for AMD Linux users, AMDGPU DC was finally merged!

- AMDGPU priority scheduling support for the benefit of Steam VR on Linux.

- A ton of other DRM driver updates for AMDGPU/Radeon, Intel i915, Nouveau, and the many smaller drivers.

- RISC-V landed in Linux 4.15 and there's also OpenRISC SMP support.

- Intel laptop battery improvements thanks to SATA link power management changes for Haswell and newer laptops.

- ASPM fixes - Active State Power Management - as well as the usual assortment of ACPI and power management updates.

- Support for networking over Thunderbolt cables.

- F2FS file-system enhancements.

- AFS was overhauled, the long-standing Andrew File System.

- Btrfs compression improvements.

- A lot of new stuff in XFS.

- Bigalloc online resizing for EXT4.

- NVMe improvements and a new maintainer for BCache.

- Continued fixes for the Year 2038 problem.

- AMD Stoney Ridge audio support.

- A few KVM and Xen changes.

- Intel UMIP support along with more AVX-512 goodness.

- New ARM platform support including the Allwinner R40 and Hurricane 2 and many ARM SBCs.

- Correct CPU frequency reporting via /proc/cpuinfo.

- Coffee Lake and Cannonlake thermal support.

- Support for Turbo Boost Max 3.0 with Skylake CPUs.

- AMD Zen temperature monitoring support for Ryzen / Threadripper / EPYC processors.

- Secure Encrypted Virtualization is now supported by mainline.

- Improved NUMA node balancing for AMD EPYC processors.

- Greater HDMI CEC support across different drivers, etc.

- New touchpad and touchscreen device support.

- USB Type C Port Management is no longer in stading.

It's been a very busy cycle so far and there is still one week left to the merge window. As of this morning in Linux Git since v4.14, there are 11465 files changed, 571445 insertions(+), 266043 deletions(-). Of those 571k lines of new code, over 130k lines of that is just the AMDGPU DC addition.

Stay tuned for more Linux 4.15 coverage and benchmarks on Phoronix.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
The Linux Kernel Is Still Rectifying The Year 2038 Problem
Linux 4.16 Will Be Another Big Cycle For Intel's DRM Driver
Linux 4.15 Gets Fixed To Report Current CPU Frequency Via /proc/cpuinfo
ASPM Fixes, SR-IOV Improvements & Other PCI Improvements For Linux 4.15
DRM Updates Land For Linux 4.15; Torvalds: "There's Something Odd About DRM People"
Thunderbolt Networking Driver Lands In Linux 4.15
Popular News
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused
AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15 Kernel - 132,395 Lines Of Code
Quantum-ized Firefox 57 Ready For Download
DRM Updates Land For Linux 4.15; Torvalds: "There's Something Odd About DRM People"