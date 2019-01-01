Linspire Planning An "Office 365" Edition, Linspire For Servers

The resurrected Linspire Linux distribution formerly known as Lindows is planning to enter the Linux server market as well as an upcoming "Office 365" edition.
Since Linspire/Freespire were restarted last year they debuted Freespire 4.0 and more recently FreeSpire 4.5 and Linspire 8.0. The restarted Linspire/Freespire project is based on the Ubuntu LTS package-set while work is still underway on making it more user-friendly and its other enhancements, though so far seems to carry less charm than the original Linspire/Lindows from a decade prior.
The company has now shared their 2019~2020 development roadmap. Though this public roadmap just provides dates and the releases they have planned without other details on what's expected of these releases.
As soon as next month they are planning a Linspire 8.0 Office 365 Edition, which will be interesting to see what that is about considering Microsoft's line of Office 365 subscription services. In April they also reportedly plan to get into a server offering with the rollout of Linspire Server 2019. See the road-map if you are curious about what else they are planning for this year and next.
