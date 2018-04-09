Libinput 1.10.14 is now available and while it's just a point release, there is at least one change sure to catch your attention.
This generic Linux input handling library for X.Org and Wayland systems has changed the hysteresis threshold with v1.10.4. The threshold has been reduced to 0.25 of a mm now, or to the kernel fuzz value when present for a given device. The end result is the lowering of the input hysteresis threshold should make touchpads feel "a bit more snappy."
Libinput 1.10.4 also has some fixes for touch handling, documentation and tooling work, and a few other basic changes. The complete list of changes can be found on the mailing list.
Add A Comment