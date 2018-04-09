Libinput 1.10.4 Makes Touchpads A Bit Snappier
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 9 April 2018 at 06:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Libinput 1.10.14 is now available and while it's just a point release, there is at least one change sure to catch your attention.

This generic Linux input handling library for X.Org and Wayland systems has changed the hysteresis threshold with v1.10.4. The threshold has been reduced to 0.25 of a mm now, or to the kernel fuzz value when present for a given device. The end result is the lowering of the input hysteresis threshold should make touchpads feel "a bit more snappy."

Libinput 1.10.4 also has some fixes for touch handling, documentation and tooling work, and a few other basic changes. The complete list of changes can be found on the mailing list.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

