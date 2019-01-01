Libhandy is the library backed by Purism for use on their Librem 5 among other potential use-cases for allowing adaptive GTK+ widgets depending upon screen real estate. It's still a ways out from version 1.0, but libhandy 0.0.7 was released this weekend as the latest achievement.
Libhandy 0.0.7 features work around list rows, adaptive dialogs that adapt to the size of its parent window, an adaptive search bar that can take all available space, initial support for internationalization, support for building libhandy has a static library, and support for bundling within a Flatpak manifest or Meson sub-project.
More details and widget screenshots of the changes to be found in Libhandy 0.0.7 can be found via this blog post by developer Adrien Plazas.
The code to libhandy continues to be hosted by the GNOME Gitlab.
2 Comments