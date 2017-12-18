The libdrm Mesa DRM library that principally sits as the interface between Mesa and the kernel Direct Rendering Manager drivers is out with a big update.
David Airlie released libdrm 2.4.89 as the latest version of this important library. New in this libdrm update is the new DRM mode lease ioctl wrappers, part of Keith Packard's work on DRM leasing added to the Linux 4.15 kernel as part of improving VR HMD support on Linux.
There is also the new synchronization object "syncobj" API for synchronization objects and the bits needed for AMD to move on with its support.
Libdrm 2.4.89 also updates some graphics card IDs/strings for AMDGPU, perfmon support was added to Etnaviv as part of their performance counters enablement, updates to the VC4 header code, and a variety of smaller updates.
More details on libdrm 2.4.89 via the release announcement on dri-devel.
