Lenovo To Begin Shipping ThinkPad Laptops With Fedora Pre-Installed
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 24 April 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
When it comes to finding laptops with Linux pre-loaded by the OEM, it's mostly Ubuntu or its derivatives found most often on these devices. But Lenovo and Red Hat are announcing today that Fedora Workstation 32 will begin appearing soon on select ThinkPad laptops.

Fedora will be offered as a pre-install option with a new "Fedora Edition" of the ThinkPad P1 Gen 2, ThinkPad P53, and ThinkPad X1 Gen 8 laptops. Other models with Fedora are expected in the future.


For laptops with NVIDIA graphics, the users will be able to opt in to using the NVIDIA Linux proprietary driver.

More details to come while the brief announcement was made today on Fedora.
