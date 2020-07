The LLVMpipe Gallium3D driver that provides a software/CPU-based OpenGL implementation for running on systems as a fallback path when no GPU / hardware OpenGL driver is available, a vendor-neutral path for debug purposes, and similar use-cases, now has OpenGL 4.0 support.For years LLVMpipe had been stuck at OpenGL 3.3 with not much effort on exposing OpenGL 4.x. Overnight, however, a merge request that had been open for four months finally landed. That MR adds ARB_gpu_shader5 with the necessary bits needed to push LLVMpipe into OpenGL 4.0 compliance.For those now building LLVMpipe on Mesa 20.2 , OpenGL 4.0 is now exposed. Just don't expect much in the way of great performance.Blocking LLVMpipe from OpenGL 4.1 is ARB_get_program_binary and ARB_shader_precision while after that it will be able to jump straight to OpenGL 4.2 due to having those prerequisites addressed. For OpenGL 4.3 it needs ARB_robust_buffer_access_behavior support and after that it will be able to jump straight to OpenGL 4.4. For OpenGL 4.5/4.6 is where next a lot of work is left to tackle.David Airlie of Red Hat continues to lead much of the work on LLVMpipe while also in recent months hacking on Vallium as a Vulkan software implementation.