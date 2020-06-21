LLVM Is Looking At Establishing An "Incubator" Process For Encouraging New Sub-Projects

In addition to changing the acceptable language within the LLVM project, another topic this week sure to be interesting is on the establishing of an "incubator" process similar to that of Apache Incubator projects.
Due to the rather high bar currently set for accepting new LLVM sub-projects, LLVM project founder Chris Lattner has proposed an "incubator" process after the idea was presented by one of his former colleagues.
Rather than needing to have the polished code ready to evaluate before accepting it to "prove its worth", LLVM Incubator projects could be accepted on the concept alone -- as long as they follow the LLVM developer policies around coding standards, Code of Conduct, and similar requirements.
New incubator projects would need at least a README and charter document for consideration. For graduating a project into the formal LLVM mono repository, all of the existing processes and requirements would need to be followed.
While not yet finalized, details on this possible LLVM incubator process is laid out in this mailing list thread that is still being discussed among upstream developers.
Add A Comment