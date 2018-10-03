NVIDIA CUDA Code In A JIT Interpreted Manner Via Cling
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 3 October 2018 at 04:45 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LLVM --
Cling, the C++ interpreter built upon LLVM and Clang, is in the process of seeing support for NVIDIA CUDA.

Based on Clang's CUDA support, university students have been working on adding CUDA support to Cling so it can be interpreted at run-time -- basically JIT'ed for the GPU being used. This is believed to be the first interpreter out there for the CUDA runtime API. They are using it for some interesting use-cases including working on CUDA-based code off notebooks.



Those curious about this experimental support can see this slide deck, which was sent into us this morning. Those unfamiliar with the Cling C++ interpreter can find it on GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
It's Now Easier Using The Latest LLVM libc++ & libomp On Ubuntu/Debian
ARMv8.5-A Support Being Prepped To Battle Spectre-Style Vulnerabilities
LLVM 7.0 Released: Better CPU Support, AMDGPU Vega 20; Clang 7.0 Gets FMV & OpenCL C++
LLVM 7.0 Is Ready For Release
LLVM Developers Still Discussing SPIR-V Support Within Clang
LLVM 7.0 RC3 Released - The Last Release Candidate
Popular News This Week
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Thanks Google: Linux Kernel Finally Nearing Support For The Apple Magic Trackpad 2
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Fedora 29 Succeeds At Flicker-Free Boot Experience On Intel Hardware
Debian Developers Weighed The Idea Of Not Allowing Q&A Sessions At Their Conference
System76 To Release A "New Open-Source Computer"