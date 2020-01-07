As reported last month, Flang is expected to land in the LLVM 10.0 source tree ahead of the feature freeze for the v10.0 release due out in February. That landing is now scheduled to take place next week.
The plan is to merge the Flang Fortran compiler front-end into the LLVM mono repository on Monday, 13 January. That allows Flang to be integrated prior to the upcoming LLVM 10.0 branching / feature freeze.
Details on the plans for merging Flang into the LLVM source tree can be found on the development list.
This LLVM Fortran compiler is what previously has also been called "f18" and saw a major rewrite compared to the original "Flang" compiler several years ago that was never mainlined. Earlier in 2019, the LLVM Foundation supported landing f18/flang into the source tree as an official sub-project. Flang is to Fortran as Clang is to C/C++.
The latest Fortran LLVM code can until next week be found here as the current project source. This Fortran front-end is written in C++ and has been in the works by NVIDIA and other organizations.
1 Comment