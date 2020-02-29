Linux Game Publishing Brought Back Online For Archival Purposes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 29 February 2020 at 06:57 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
In 2020 we certainly didn't expect the Linux Gaming Publishing website to appear back online, years after their single server failed and ultimately faded away as one of the promising Linux game porters built up following the collapse of Loki Software.

LinuxGamePublishing.com is back up this morning with a message of, "Sat, Feb 29 2020 LGP website archived. The Linux Game Publishing website archive has been published. We thank you for your support."

LGP had been responsible for many great Linux game ports a decade ago like Cold War, Postal 2, Shadowgrounds Survivor, the X2 and X3 games, and many others.

Back in 2010 their only server went down for 2+ months after the SATA disk failed and other issues resulting from that. Their longtime CEO stepped down in 2012 and then in 2014~2015 their website vanished again. Now though it appears to be back in 2020 for archival purposes. These server outages also didn't help the fact that LGP had begun employing a copy protection system relying upon server functionality.

LGP's last major game release was Shadowgrounds: Survivor in 2009 while some ports like Bandits: Phoenix Rising have been "upcoming" going as far back as 2003. Their most recent patch release was for Cold War back in 2012.


For those looking for some Linux gaming nostalgia this weekend, LinuxGamePublishing.com is resolving.
Add A Comment
Related News
DXVK 1.5.5 Released With Many Game Fixes
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
Godot Merges Its Vulkan Renderer Ahead Of The v4.0 Game Engine
DXVK 1.5.4 Brings Various Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan
DXVK 1.5.3 Released - Helps Games Like Skyrim + Mafia II, Direct3D 9 Fixes
Godot 3.2 Open-Source Game Engine Released With Better Documentation, New Features
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
NVIDIA Demonstrates Porting Of DirectX Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
Steam Play's Proton 5.0-3 Released With Support For Metro Exodus Direct3D 12 Mode
Linux NUMA Patches Aim To Reduce Overhead, Avoid Unnecessary Migrations
Broadcom Bringing Up Linux Support For VK Accelerators