Linux Game Publishing Brought Back Online For Archival Purposes

In 2020 we certainly didn't expect the Linux Gaming Publishing website to appear back online, years after their single server failed and ultimately faded away as one of the promising Linux game porters built up following the collapse of Loki Software.
LinuxGamePublishing.com is back up this morning with a message of, "Sat, Feb 29 2020 LGP website archived. The Linux Game Publishing website archive has been published. We thank you for your support."
LGP had been responsible for many great Linux game ports a decade ago like Cold War, Postal 2, Shadowgrounds Survivor, the X2 and X3 games, and many others.
Back in 2010 their only server went down for 2+ months after the SATA disk failed and other issues resulting from that. Their longtime CEO stepped down in 2012 and then in 2014~2015 their website vanished again. Now though it appears to be back in 2020 for archival purposes. These server outages also didn't help the fact that LGP had begun employing a copy protection system relying upon server functionality.
LGP's last major game release was Shadowgrounds: Survivor in 2009 while some ports like Bandits: Phoenix Rising have been "upcoming" going as far back as 2003. Their most recent patch release was for Cold War back in 2012.
For those looking for some Linux gaming nostalgia this weekend, LinuxGamePublishing.com is resolving.
