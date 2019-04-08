A Year Later, Speculative Page Fault Code Revised For Possible Performance Benefits
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 April 2019 at 08:20 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
It's been nearly one year already since the previous patch series working on speculative page faults for the Linux kernel were sent out for review. Fortunately, IBM's Laurent Dufour has once again updated these patches against the latest code and sent them out for the newest round of discussions.

The simple summary is the set of 31 kernel patches can potentially improve concurrency for highly threaded processes. The improvement comes by handling user-space page faults without holding the mmap semaphore and in turn eliminating some waits within the page fault handler.

When using a "popular in memory multi-threaded database product", IBM found the Linux performance with earlier revisions of these patches to be up by as much as 30% better in transactions per second. They are still testing these new "v12" patches but are hoping for a similar outcome.

More details via this patch message. Assuming the performance benefits pan out, hopefully it won't be another year before seeing the next round of revisions or finding the code mainlined within the Linux kernel.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 5.1-rc5 Kernel Released
The Lima DRM/KMS Driver Is Ready For Introduction With Linux 5.2
Linux 5.2 To Enable GCC 9's Live-Patching Option, Affecting Performance In Select Cases
Linux 5.1-rc4 Released - The Kernel Is Looking Good At Its Half-Way Point
ASpeed AST2500 SoC DRM Driver Coming To Linux 5.2 Kernel
Google's KUnit Moving Forward As A Solid Unit Testing Framework For The Linux Kernel
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Mozilla Preparing To Test WebRender With "Qualified" Linux Users
Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 5.1 Too - Performance Wins
Intel Finally Announces SVT-AV1, To Be Used By Netflix
GRUB 2.04 Release Candidate Brings Globs Of New Features