KWinFT Lands Code To Now Use WLROOTS For Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 July 2021 at 02:24 PM EDT. 6 Comments
The KWinFT fork of KDE's KWin compositor has landed its support for using the WLROOTS Wayland library.

KWinFT started off over a year ago as a fork of KWin focused on providing better Wayland support. KWinFT has been rewriting much of the KWin code and making various improvements while most recently going through a big code refactoring. The latest major change is KWinFT now using WLROOTS.

WLROOTS is the Wayland support library started by the Sway compositor for helping to do much of the heavy lifting for new Wayland compositors and allowing much greater code re-use and shared functionality across compositors. WLROOTS has seen usage by a lot of the independent Wayland compositors and now the feature code is in place for KWinFT too.

KWinFT decided to make use of WLROOTS for its efficiency and ecosystem strength, among various technical reasons.

More details on the KWinFT usage of WLROOTS can be found via today's blog post by KWinFT lead developer Roman Gilg.
