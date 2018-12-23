KDE Gets Konsole Improvements & Other Polishing For Christmas

It's been a lighter week of KDE development due to many developers taking time off for the holidays, but there still was a fair amount of new activity going into KDE around polishing it up and the never-ending process of usability improvements.
Konsole stood out as being one of the main benefactors of this past week's work. KDE developer Nate Graham has continued doing a great job outlining these usability improvements/fixes on a weekly basis. Some of that work leading up to the holidays included:
- A KDE Frameworks 5.54 fix that will allow some HTTP/HTTPS links to open faster in the custom-defined browser.
- Okular's print dialog now offers scaling options.
- Konsole's "Edit Profile" dialog UI has been overhauled.
- Konsole's Breeze color scheme is used now as the default Konsole color scheme.
Other details on this week's fixes via Nate's blog.
