KDE Gets Konsole Improvements & Other Polishing For Christmas
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 23 December 2018 at 06:49 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDE --
It's been a lighter week of KDE development due to many developers taking time off for the holidays, but there still was a fair amount of new activity going into KDE around polishing it up and the never-ending process of usability improvements.

Konsole stood out as being one of the main benefactors of this past week's work. KDE developer Nate Graham has continued doing a great job outlining these usability improvements/fixes on a weekly basis. Some of that work leading up to the holidays included:

- A KDE Frameworks 5.54 fix that will allow some HTTP/HTTPS links to open faster in the custom-defined browser.

- Okular's print dialog now offers scaling options.

- Konsole's "Edit Profile" dialog UI has been overhauled.

- Konsole's Breeze color scheme is used now as the default Konsole color scheme.

Other details on this week's fixes via Nate's blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Firefox On KDE Now Supports Native Open/Save Dialogs
KDE Applications 18.12 Released With File Manager Improvements, Konsole Emoji
KDE Frameworks 5.53 Released With Important KIO Performance Fix, KWayland Updates
Baloo, Kate & Other KDE Programs Getting Improvements Ahead Of The Holidays
KDE Plasma Now Allows Configuring IP Tunnel Settings Plus A Ton Of Other Improvements
KDE Applications 18.12 Release Candidate Available For Testing
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
Fedora Developers Are Trying To Figure Out The Best Linux I/O Scheduler
DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes
Vega 12 Firmware Lands Along With RX 590 Polaris Bits, Updated Zen CPU Microcode
MIPS Processor ISA To Be Open-Sourced In 2019