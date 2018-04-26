Jim Keller Reportedly Joins Intel After AMD, Tesla Stint

Legendary CPU designer Jim Keller has reportedly joined Intel following his brief stint at Tesla after leading the Zen team at AMD.
Besides the success of Zen, Jim Keller was originally known for being the lead architect of the AMD K8 microarchitecture with the original AMD Athlon 64 processors. He then went on to work for Apple with their custom A-series processors and then returned to AMD to work on Zen as well as the still yet-to-be-seen ARM-based K12 microarchitecture.
Keller then left AMD a second time in late 2015 when he went to go for Tesla. But now he's left Tesla with Intel now reportedly being his new employer.
It will certainly be interesting to see what he will be up to at Intel. This news also comes just months after Radeon GPU veteran Raja Koduri also left AMD for Intel.
