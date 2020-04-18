Intel's oneDNN 1.4 Brings More Performance Optimizations To This Deep Learning Library
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 April 2020 at 02:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel engineers have outed a new version of oneDNN, the library formerly known as DNNL and before that MKL-DNN for providing a deep neural network library geared for high performance deep learning applications. In aiming to live up to its name, oneDNN 1.4 has more performance optimizations.

The oneDNN 1.4 library release is the second release under the umbrella of being part of Intel's oneAPI toolkit.

The Friday release of oneDNN 1.4 has better performance for systems with SSE4.1 and AVX across a variety of operations, better performance of certain operations on all supported CPUs, and better performance of BFloat16 inner product for CPUs with Intel AVX-512 DL BOOST (VNNI).

With oneDNN also supporting the oneAPI stack with GPU acceleration, there are also various performance optimizations for running the new release with Intel graphics.

The oneDNN 1.4 release also has various new features, support for a CPU run-time threadpool, and other enhancements.

More details on the oneDNN 1.4 open-source deep learning library update via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Sends Initial Linux 5.8 Graphics Driver Updates - Adds Ability For Tapping Full EU Perf, More Tiger Lake Bits
An Intel Engineer Has Another Optimization For Possible Performance Degradation On Linux
Facebook + Intel Get Open-Source FSP Booting On Xeon Scalable
Linux Developers Are Once Again Trying To Enable Intel FSGSBASE For Better Performance
Intel DPTF Adaptive Policy Being Reverse Engineered For Better Linux Ultrabook Support
Intel Compute Runtime / IGC Shifts To LLVM Clang 10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling
FreeRDP 2.0 Released With Flatpak Support, RAP v2 Support, Font Smoothing By Default
Git 2.26's Faster Searches Thanks To Multi-Threaded Git-Grep