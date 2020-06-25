Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-06 Released With New Features

While Intel has been providing daily snapshots of the oneAPI Data Parallel C++ (DPC++) open-source compiler, today marks the latest monthly feature compiler release to their cross-architecture language for direct programming that is based on C++ while leveraging SYCL, LLVM/Clang, and other open-source technologies for exploiting the potential of hardware from CPUs to GPUs and FPGAs.
The Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler release for June 2020 brings some notable new features. The DPC++ Compiler 2020-06 release has partial support for host task with interop capabilities for better SYCL-OpenCL interoperability. There is also a new Level Zero plug-in for enabling SYCL on top of the Intel oneAPI Level Zero API but the interoperability support is not yet complete. Various new extensions have also been wired up like SYCL_INTEL_bitcast, parallel_for simplification, SYCL_INTEL_enqueue_barrier, SYCL_INTEL_accessor_simplification, and more.
The Data Parallel C++ compiler also now defaults to C++17 as its default dialect, support for more math built-ins for the NVIDIA PTX target, other NVIDIA / CUDA improvements, and many other bug fixes and smaller changes.
More details on the Intel oneAPI DPC++ 2020-06 release via GitHub. Linux and Windows reference binaries are also provided for those not wanting to build from source.
