Intel Tiger Lake Support Lands In Their NEO OpenCL/Compute Stack

In addition to the Tigerlake support being plumbed within the Linux kernel and other areas of the open-source Linux software stack, this week they pushed out their initial Gen12 Tiger Lake support into the NEO compute run-time that is for providing OpenCL support as well as the ongoing SYCL enablement and other work around their forthcoming oneAPI model.
In digging through the Tiger Lake open-source NEO compute enablement thus far, it has revealed/confirmed a few more potential details on these parts ultimately succeeding Icelake:
- The PCI IDs are segregated by type and point towards mobile, 15 Watt ULT ultrabook, 5~2 Watt ULX, 12 Watt ULT, 45 Watt HALO, 65 Watt desktop, and 45 Watt / 65 Watt workstation parts for Tiger Lake at least of the initial batch of IDs. All these IDs added so far are of "GT2" type.
- A 3072Kb L3 cache size is reported compared to 1920Kb for Icelake. The L3 bank count also doubled.
- For now at least the VS/HS/DS/GS thread counts are reported at 336, up from 224 threads with Icelake/Gen11.
- 64KB pages is also enabled compared as part of the run-time features compared to Icelake/Gen11.
Granted, these are tentative figures and subject to change. As we have seen before for prior hardware enablement, for some of the numbers they might not be final but could be sane placeholders as to not reveal exciting architecture details too early and/or tentative values for current engineering samples. Still digging through more of the Tiger Lake NEO enablement code and will report back if anything else of interest pops out.
On the kernel side, Linux 5.4 introduces initial support for Tigerlake/Gen12 graphics but that will continue to be revised over the coming kernels. Within Mesa for graphics, Tiger Lake is the first generation exclusively seeing OpenGL support over the new Iris Gallium3D driver compared to the classic i965 driver. ANV Vulkan support will come as well. The latest reports peg the initial Tiger Lake parts coming out in 2020 with Intel Project Athena laptops. Besides the Gen12 graphics on the CPU side are Willow Cove cores.
Add A Comment