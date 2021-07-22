Intel Starts Bringing Up Thunder Bay Full + Prime SoC Support For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 22 July 2021 at 06:00 AM EDT. 4 Comments
INTEL --
More details are coming to light on "Thunder Bay" as a forthcoming Intel SoC now that the open-source Linux driver enablement patches have begun.

Thunder Bay was rumored last year to be a SoC with a mix of Xeon CPU and Movidius VPU cores. Well, Thunder Bay is indeed with Movidius but isn't using Xeon cores but rather Arm Cortex A53 cores as confirmed by the Linux patches this week. Intel's use of Arm cores for this SoC is an evolution of the Keem Bay design.

This week brought initial patches for bringing up the Thunder Bay SoC and initial board support under Linux. The patches confirm this new Intel Movidius SoC uses Cortex-A53 CPU cores with the Movidius VPU and that so far are actually two variants to this new SoC. The Thunder Bay "full" configuration has four clusters of four A53 cores per cluster and four VPUs. The Thunder Bay "Prime" configuration has four clusters of four A53 cores but only two VPUs along with less memory. The memory support comes down to 8GB + 8GB + 4GB + 4GB for the Thunder Bay "full" and 8GB + 4GB for the "prime" configuration.

Related Thunder Bay patches were also submitted this week including SPI support and eMMC PHY, among others. I haven't seen any new patches yet on the Movidius VPU kernel driver side around Thunder Bay as the more interesting aspect. The hardware is intended for deep learning and vision processing tasks, thus how they continue to get by with the A53 CPU cores thanks to the Movidius VPUs doing the heavy lifting.

Depending upon how well the kernel review process goes, this initial Intel Thunder Bay support could be mainlined as soon as Linux 5.15 this autumn.
4 Comments
Related News
Intel To Finally Remove Cannon Lake Graphics Support From Their Linux Kernel Driver
Intel's Cloud Hypervisor 17 Released With Continued ARM64 Work, Improved SGX
Networking Support For Intel's Lunar Lake Coming With Linux 5.15
Squeezing More Performance Out Of Intel Tiger Lake Xe Graphics By Using Mesa Git
Intel Reported To Be Looking At Acquiring GlobalFoundries
Intel Posts Revised Linux Driver Patches For DG2 Graphics, Xe_HP SDV Accelerator
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Is Very Close To Release - Now Under A Full Freeze
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
NVIDIA Releases 470.57.02 Linux Driver, DLSS SDK Adds Official Linux Support
O3DE Game Engine Seeing Progress On Linux Editor
KWinFT Lands Code To Now Use WLROOTS For Wayland