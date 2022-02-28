Intel Posts Latest TDX Linux Patches For Host Kernel Support

Intel's Linux enablement work around Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) continues for better securing virtual machines on future Intel hardware platforms.
Going along with Intel's recent patches for TDX guest attestation and other Trust Domain Extensions, today they finally posted their latest patch series providing the host kernel side support. This set of 21 patches provide the necessary bits for initializing TDX in the host kernel and works with the latest proposed TDX guest kernel side patches. These host kernel patches are being submitted under an RFC (Request For Comments) flag.
Those interested in TDX for better securing VMs moving forward can learn more about these latest host kernel patches via this mailing list thread. Those wishing to learn more about TDX in general can visit the growing assortment of documentation on Intel.com.
