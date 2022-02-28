Intel Posts Latest TDX Linux Patches For Host Kernel Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 February 2022 at 05:29 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's Linux enablement work around Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) continues for better securing virtual machines on future Intel hardware platforms.

Going along with Intel's recent patches for TDX guest attestation and other Trust Domain Extensions, today they finally posted their latest patch series providing the host kernel side support. This set of 21 patches provide the necessary bits for initializing TDX in the host kernel and works with the latest proposed TDX guest kernel side patches. These host kernel patches are being submitted under an RFC (Request For Comments) flag.

Those interested in TDX for better securing VMs moving forward can learn more about these latest host kernel patches via this mailing list thread. Those wishing to learn more about TDX in general can visit the growing assortment of documentation on Intel.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel's IWD 1.25 Adds Support For Encrypting Network Credentials, Other Improvements
Future Intel Systems To Reportedly Be Even Less Friendly For Open-Source Firmware
Intel Sends In More Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.18
Intel's SVT-AV1 0.9.1 Speedy AV1 Encoder Adds New SSE Kernels To Help Old CPUs
Intel Vulkan Driver Lands Fix Allowing More Newer & Notable Games To Correctly Render
Intel Ramps Up Linux Investment By Acquiring Linutronix
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's getrandom() Sees A 8450% Improvement With Latest Code
Linux Developers Discuss Deprecating & Removing ReiserFS
GIMP 2.99.10 Released As "A Pretty Massive Step" Toward GIMP 3.0
Future Intel Systems To Reportedly Be Even Less Friendly For Open-Source Firmware
Red Hat Eyeing Innovative eBPF Uses For Linux's HID Subsystem
FreeDOS 1.3 Released To Advance This Open-Source MS-DOS Replacement
Intel Ramps Up Linux Investment By Acquiring Linutronix
KDE Had An Exciting Week With Plasma Available On The Steam Deck, Many Fixes