Linux Patch Posted For The Bigscreen Beyond VR Headset

A Linux patch has been posted for delivering a quirk so that the Bigscreen Beyond VR Headset can properly behave under Linux and in turn also jives with the likes of SteamVR.The Bigscreen Beyond is a VR headset that makes claims to being "the world's smallest VR headset" and features 2560 x 2560 per-eye OLED micro-displays with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The Bigscreen Beyond features pancake optics, SteamVR tracking, and more all the while weighing just 127 grams and retailing for $999 USD.

This patch as a simple one-liner adds a quirk so that the Bigscreen Beyond VR Headset is properly treated as a non-desktop display. From several years ago you may recall all the work on the Linux desktop around "non-desktop" quirks and other non-desktop handling so that these VR headsets aren't treated as a conventional display whereby the Linux desktops try to map/use them but rather reserved for the specialized VR uses. Faulty EDID/DisplayID appears to be why this manual quirk is needed for the Bigscreen Beyond.In turn this should fix the SteamVR issue for using this VR headset on Linux and the associated FreeDesktop.org bug report . As of writing this quirk patch just remains on the mailing list and hasn't been picked up yet by any kernel.