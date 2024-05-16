Intel IPU6 Driver Being Upstreamed In Linux 6.10

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 May 2024 at 06:23 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
Intel's Image Processing Unit (IPU) IP has been a cause for concern in recent years as the lack of proper upstream open-source driver support has led Linux users running into troubles making use of MIPI camera sensors on modern laptops. Finally with Linux 6.10 the Intel IPU6 driver is being upstreamed into the media subsystem.

The lack of proper, upstream Intel IPU6 support in the Linux kernel has been a headache for years. Back in 2022, kernel developers were recommending Linux users avoid Alder Lake laptops due to IPU6 issues. Greg Kroah Hartman wrote at the time:
"Ok, so getting this merged is a good year out at the best, realistically 2 years given that once you submit the first version for review, the real work will start happening.

So I'll stick with my original statement, don't buy this hardware as the vendors don't seem to want to upstream the drivers any time soon :("

Now just under two years later, the Intel IPU6 driver is finally going to land in the mainline Linux kernel. There's been seven revisions to the Intel IPU6 driver while now it's finally within the media subsystem's pull request for the Linux 6.10 merge window.

This driver supports the sixth-generation Intel Image Processing Unit so it can be used for capturing images from MIPI camera sensors. Intel developers have successfully used it with ov01a10 and ov2740 sensors so far. Intel IPU6 is used for image processing across Tiger Lake, Jasper Lake, Alder Lake, Raptor Lake, and Meteor Lake hardware.

Intel web camera


Do note that besides the Intel IPU6 driver going into Linux 6.10, there are also IPU6 firmware binaries also needed that have been in linux-firmware.git since earlier in the year. But now at least it looks like the Intel IPU6 used by many laptops over the past few years is finally onto seeing proper upstream Linux support.

The media pull request for Linux 6.10 also brings driver support for the Broadcom BCM283x/BCM271x hardware, continued cleaning to the Intel AtomISP driver, and other changes.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Habana Labs & Xe Linux Driver Maintainer Steps Down
Intel TDX For Confidential VMs Causing Concern Among Fedora & Open-Source Advocates
Sound Support For Intel Battlemage In Linux 6.10
Intel Releases Updated CPU Microcode For Fixing Three New Security Issues
Intel-Powered Aurora Supercomputer Breaks The Exascale Barrier
Intel Arc Graphics Demonstrated Running On ARM With Ampere Altra
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA's Open GPU Linux Kernel Driver Will Soon Be The Default For Turing & Newer GPUs
Torvalds Voices Thoughts On Linux Mitigating Unexpected Arithmetic Overflows/Underflows
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Zed Code Editor Making Progress On Linux Support
GNOME Took In $556k Last Year While Spending $675.9k
SteamOS 3.6 Preview Released With Linux 6.5, Updated Arch Linux & Mesa 24.1
Intel Takes Open-Source Hyperscan Development To Proprietary Licensed Software