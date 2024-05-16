Intel Habana Labs & Xe Linux Driver Maintainer Steps Down

Coming as a surprise, longtime Linux developer Oded Gabbay announced he's left Intel / Habana Labs and is therefore stepping down from the maintainer role of the Linux kernel drivers for the Intel Xe DRM driver and more notably the Habana Labs accelerator driver that he's maintained from the start.

Oded Gabbay wrote yesterday on the Linux kernel mailing list:
"A few weeks ago I left Habana and Intel. Therefore, I'm stepping down from the maintainer role of both habanalabs and Xe drivers.

Ofir Bitton from Habana will replace me in the role of habanalabs driver maintainer and as for the Xe driver, Thomas and Lucas will probably suggest someone in the near future.

Although I'm not going to do full-time kernel development in my next role, I will remain as the accel maintainer and will probably continue to participate in discussions from time to time."

Oded Gabbay was instrumental to the success of the Habana Labs Linux driver even prior to the Intel acquisition. Oded was also heavily involved in the forming of the Linux kernel AI accelerator "accel" subsystem.

While it's sad seeing him leave the post with all the work he's done to making the Habana Labs AI accelerator driver support on Linux great, Intel does have other software developers heavily involved in both the Intel Xe and Habana Labs driver teams.

Goya
For years Oded worked on enabling the Habana Labs Goya and Gaudi AI accelerators with an open-source, upstream Linux kernel driver stack. With the success of the succeeding Intel Habana Labs accelerators, this driver is widely used today.


Oded did not comment on which company he is heading to next but will no longer be doing full-time kernel development. Prior to joining Habana Labs and continuing on through the Intel acquisition, Oded briefly worked for Red Hat on the Linux graphics stack while originally got his start on this area at AMD. A decade ago, Oded was the maintainer of the AMDKFD Linux kernel compute driver back during the AMD HSA days.

Good luck to Oded Gabbay on his future endeavors and he's sure accomplished a lot for the Linux graphics and accelerator upstream kernel support.
