Intel Readies Xeon Phi Removal For GCC 15

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 17 May 2024 at 06:32 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL
For the GCC 14 compiler release is the deprecation of the Xeon Phi targets. With Intel Knights Landing and Knights Mill being end-of-life at Intel, they are working to do away with the GNU Compiler Collection support. A patch has been posted to drop the Xeon Phi ISAs with GCC 15.

Following the recent GCC 14.1 stable release, Intel compiler engineers are moving ahead with plans to remove the Xeon Phi targeting for Knights Mill and Knights Landing along with related code. A patch was posted last week for dropping this Intel Xeon Phi related code from the GCC codebase which cleans things up by 4.4k lines of code. It was back in GCC 13 when Intel MIC offloading was dropped and the complete Xeon Phi deprecation in the recently minted GCC 14.1.

Intel Xeon Phi


The patch removing the Xeon Phi support from GCC is currently on the mailing list. It hasn't been merged yet to GCC Git but is expected to happen for the GCC 15 release. GCC 15.1 stable isn't due out until next year.

GCC 15 also did away with Solaris 11.3 support and other early work now that GCC 15 feature development is on where we can expect more C/Rust/C++ features to land, more support for upcoming processors, and other compiler enhancements to come.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Habana Labs & Xe Linux Driver Maintainer Steps Down
Intel IPU6 Driver Being Upstreamed In Linux 6.10
Intel TDX For Confidential VMs Causing Concern Among Fedora & Open-Source Advocates
Sound Support For Intel Battlemage In Linux 6.10
Intel Releases Updated CPU Microcode For Fixing Three New Security Issues
Intel-Powered Aurora Supercomputer Breaks The Exascale Barrier
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA's Open GPU Linux Kernel Driver Will Soon Be The Default For Turing & Newer GPUs
Torvalds Voices Thoughts On Linux Mitigating Unexpected Arithmetic Overflows/Underflows
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
Zed Code Editor Making Progress On Linux Support
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
SteamOS 3.6 Preview Released With Linux 6.5, Updated Arch Linux & Mesa 24.1