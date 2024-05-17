Intel Readies Xeon Phi Removal For GCC 15
For the GCC 14 compiler release is the deprecation of the Xeon Phi targets. With Intel Knights Landing and Knights Mill being end-of-life at Intel, they are working to do away with the GNU Compiler Collection support. A patch has been posted to drop the Xeon Phi ISAs with GCC 15.
Following the recent GCC 14.1 stable release, Intel compiler engineers are moving ahead with plans to remove the Xeon Phi targeting for Knights Mill and Knights Landing along with related code. A patch was posted last week for dropping this Intel Xeon Phi related code from the GCC codebase which cleans things up by 4.4k lines of code. It was back in GCC 13 when Intel MIC offloading was dropped and the complete Xeon Phi deprecation in the recently minted GCC 14.1.
The patch removing the Xeon Phi support from GCC is currently on the mailing list. It hasn't been merged yet to GCC Git but is expected to happen for the GCC 15 release. GCC 15.1 stable isn't due out until next year.
GCC 15 also did away with Solaris 11.3 support and other early work now that GCC 15 feature development is on where we can expect more C/Rust/C++ features to land, more support for upcoming processors, and other compiler enhancements to come.
