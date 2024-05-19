Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Turbostat Gains New Features & New Hardware Support With Linux 6.10
These changes for Linux 6.10 include the work noted last month for making Turbostat more useful to non-root users. Turbostat would bail immediately without root access for reading CPU MSRs and the like. Now with Linux 6.10 there is the ability for non-root users to leverage Turbostat and instead query some of the data via sysfs/perf rather than the MSR driver.
Turbostat also adds new support for upcoming Intel hardware where there can be multiple uncore frequencies per package. With the updated utility, the multiple frequencies are now displayed rather than just assuming a single uncore frequency per package.
This utility also adds support for Arrow Lake, Arrow Lake H, and Lunar Lake processors in Linux 6.10.
The Turbostat user-space utility lives within the Linux kernel source tree and as such all of these Turbostat changes have been submitted for the Linux 6.10 merge window.