Turbostat Gains New Features & New Hardware Support With Linux 6.10

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 19 May 2024 at 05:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Linux's Turbostat utility that is developed by Intel for reporting idle/power state statistics, temperatures, and other useful data on modern Intel/AMD processors has seen its changes submitted for the in-development Linux 6.10 kernel.

These changes for Linux 6.10 include the work noted last month for making Turbostat more useful to non-root users. Turbostat would bail immediately without root access for reading CPU MSRs and the like. Now with Linux 6.10 there is the ability for non-root users to leverage Turbostat and instead query some of the data via sysfs/perf rather than the MSR driver.

Turbostat also adds new support for upcoming Intel hardware where there can be multiple uncore frequencies per package. With the updated utility, the multiple frequencies are now displayed rather than just assuming a single uncore frequency per package.

turbostat


This utility also adds support for Arrow Lake, Arrow Lake H, and Lunar Lake processors in Linux 6.10.

The Turbostat user-space utility lives within the Linux kernel source tree and as such all of these Turbostat changes have been submitted for the Linux 6.10 merge window.
