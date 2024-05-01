GNOME OS Working On A New Installer & Other Enhancements To Make It More Practical

Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund continues providing the resources for various new GNOME desktop development initiatives. There are various efforts underway for new features and refinements with GNOME 47 in September and a renewed emphasis around GNOME OS.

This Week In GNOME is out with their latest weekly summary for all things GNOME. Some of the GNOME developments in recent days include:

- There is work underway on creating a new installer for GNOME OS, but it's at the earliest of stages where there isn't even a public Git repository yet.

- There's also ongoing work on migrating GNOME OS from OSTree to systemd-sysupdate. The systemd-sysupdate D-Bus service is being worked on and getting sysupdate support within GNOME Software.

- In partnership with Codethink, they are working to make GNOME OS "a viable daily driver for QA and development." This means more OpenQA improvements, security tracking for GNOME OS, decreasing image bloat, and other changes.

Nautilus chooser


- Continued work on enhancing the Nautilus file chooser.

- Support for CSS custom properties/variables within the GTK toolkit.

- Continued development on a global shortcuts panel.

- Cleaning up the visuals of the floating bar within the file view of Nautilus.

- GNOME Shell has 3+ fingers touchpad gestures along with other newly-merged enhancements.

More details at thisweek.gnome.org.
